Kerry is starting 2019 with a fresh mindset.

Always remaining refreshingly candid, Kerry Katona has taken a massive step in her family life front of This Morning viewers.

Earlier today, the 38-year-old introduced her long-lost brother Jason to the public following a heartfelt reunion late last year.

Kerry, who never met her real father and believed her stepdad was her biological father until he left when she was seven, gave audiences a brutally honest insight into her family struggles.

Reflecting on her fathers absence during her early years, the former Atomic Kitten star offered her ‘complicated’ love life to be a result of not having a stable role model.

‘It was really complicated, I used to think: “Who is my dad?. My downfall has been not having the attachment in my life. The marriages, the whole lot!,’ she shared.

Kerry has been married three times. She shares her eldest two daughters, Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, with Dancing on Ice star Brian McFadden.

Her second marriage to Mark Croft ended after four years – and the duo share Heidi, 11, and ten-year-old Maxwell.

In 2017 Kerry ended her third marriage to George Kay, the father of her four-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge.

Despite her past troubles, Kerry is putting her best foot forward – having brought her biological brother along with her for the emotional chat on ITV.

Whilst the duo had only met each other once before, having initially made contact back in 2011, the siblings looked delighted to be sat on the This Morning sofa together.

Speaking of their reunion, Jason shared: ‘When my dad died it came out that Kerry was my half sister. I just left it for awhile. I let it all die down and settle.

‘On New Year’s day 2011, I text her: “Hi Kez hope you don’t mind I’m a big brother!”. Straight away she text back and we text constantly.’

Now reunited, the pair plan to stay in regular contact as they build their sibling relationship.