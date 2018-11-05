The TV star has showed off a brand new look

When it comes to her style, Kerry Katona likes to change things up. Whether it’s a daring outfit or brand new wig, the mum-of-five definitely keeps us on our toes.

And the star transformed once again over the weekend as she showed off a dramatic new hair cut on Instagram.

Giving fans a glimpse of her sophisticated look, Kez shared a series of snaps while gushing that she’s ‘loving’ her new do curtesy of a hairdressing pal in Portsmouth.

In the first photo, the 38-year-old can be seen smiling at the camera with her short blonde locks framed around her face.

Giving more angles, Kerry – who is mum to Molly, 17, Lilly-Sue, 15, Heidi, 11, 10-year-old Max and Dylan-Jorge, four – then followed it up with three more similar shots while posing up a storm for her followers.

And unsurprisingly, fans absolutely love the snaps with one writing: ‘Wow this looks amazing 💖’

‘Stunning! You look gorgeous.. really suits you,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Gorgeous, love the natural look ❤’

And a fourth wrote: ‘Loving your hair it’s better than the long x’

Following her reported split from boyfriend Ryan Maloney, Kerry has been experimenting with her hair in recent weeks and previously sported a vibrant purple do.

The pair are said to have called time on their romance after a ‘make or break’ trip to Thailand last month, with a source telling The Sun: ‘Kerry and Ryan decided to end their relationship after they landed back in the UK from Thailand.

‘It was a make or break holiday and they wanted to get away to discuss their future and whether they wanted to be together.

‘They looked happy in the pictures but that wasn’t a true reflection of what was really going on between them.’

The insider added: ‘Ultimately Kerry and Ryan decided it was for the best that they split.

‘There is no animosity and there isn’t any bad feeling.’