Last weekend, Kerry Katona sparked ‘meltdown’ concerns after launching into an expletive filled rant whilst onstage.
With reports of an onstage meltdown circulating the press, Kerry has now issued a statement assuring concerned fans that it was nothing more than part of her stand-up comedy routine.
Kerry, who is the mother to Molly, 17 15-year-old Lilly-Sue, 11-year-old Heidi, Maxwell, ten, and four-year-old Dylan Jorge, shared the statement on her Instagram story.
‘Ok let me clear up the horrendous story saying I had a meltdown on stage!! I was performing at an over 18 gay bar!! I wasn’t having a go at anybody I was telling jokes I have done stand-up comedy before,’ she said.
Kerry then added: ‘I always do it at my PAs yes it is crude also very funny the crowd loved it I also took the p*ss out of myself its called comedy!!’
Kerry’s routine reportedly took swipes at a range of people from her past and present.
Speaking to the audience, Kerry reportedly said: ‘Do you all know my husbands? ‘Cos I haven’t got a f***ing clue.’
Then, speaking of her brood of five, she added: ‘Honestly, I’ve got five kids. They go, “Mummy, who’s my daddy?” “Well I don’t know, go Google it on OK! magazine”. I’ve got five kids – I don’t even like kids.’
After laying into her trio of former husbands, Kerry went on to slam former Atomic Kitten bandmates Natasha Hamilton and Liz McClarnon – calling them ‘Toxic C***s’.
‘Have any of you heard of Atomic Kitten? Sorry I got it wrong, have any of you heard of a band called Toxic C***s?
‘Believe it or not, I was a member of that band until they kicked me out,’ she said.
