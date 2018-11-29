Go on, Kerry!

Always remaining refreshingly candid with matters of her personal life, fans of Kerry Katona are delighted following some fabulous news from the former Atomic Kitten lady.

After taking to social media to announce a mega-splurge, becoming the proud owner of a brand new Land Rover, Kerry has been inundated with well-wishes from fans following her luxe purchase.

Kerry, who was previously declared bankrupt twice in five years, revealed her landmark buy on Instagram – posting a defiant snap for ‘the haters’.

Following the unveiling of her new set of wheels, the mother-of-five then shared another bold message with her critics.

Speaking of the purchase, rumoured to be worth roughly £40,000, Kerry told the camera: ‘It’s not about how many times you fall, it’s about how many times you get back up.’

Illustrating her point with a very clear gesture, she then gave followers a defiant middle finger.

Captioning the sassy footage, Kerry said: ‘Sweet dreams.. dream big… live life to the max! Ask and you shall receive.’

Kerry has been bombarded with messages of support following her financial triumph.

‘You’ve came back fighting. You’re a hard working mummy… this is what young girls should aspire to be like. You’ve got rock bottom and came out the other end. Well done xx,’ shared one.

‘Love this, it’s so true,’ shared another, whilst a third added: ‘Love this 😂❤ you go girl 👏🏻’

Kerry is the mother of Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, with ex-husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 11, and ten-year-old Max, with former partner Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge, four, with ex George Kay.

Currently single, following a recent split from Ryan Mahoney, Kerry is staying booked and busy – having signed up for the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating.

Sharing a promo clip on Instagram, Kerry confirmed she had ‘turned to the experts’ to resolve her dating woes.

