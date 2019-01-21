Kerry Katona delights Dancing On Ice fans with photo of lookalike teen daughter Lilly-Sue: ‘She’s your double!’

Kerry's followers can't get over these photos!

Kerry Katona proved there’s definitely no hard feelings with her ex Brian McFadden when she supported his latest appearance on Dancing On Ice yesterday.

While the reality star watched from the comfort of her own home, her two eldest daughters Lilly-Sue and Molly went along to the ice-skating rink to see their dad in action.

Taking to Instagram with some sweet snapshots from the sidelines, 38-year-old Kerry doted over her eldest kids as they appeared on the ITV show.

In one snap, the sisters can be seen side-by-side as they waited for Brian to take to the ice.

Another video shows Lilly, 15, and Molly, 17, chatting to host Holly Willoughby about their father’s performance as they admitted they’re ‘so proud’ of the Irish popstar.

Next to the cute clip, Kez wrote: ‘Awww my little babies 2 of my 5 a day!!! So well spoken 🙏❤️ @123_mollymc @lils.mc@brianmcfadden123 @dancingonice.’

And fans of the show soon took to the comments section, pointing out how much the girls – especially Lilly-Sue – look like their famous mum.

‘Lilly looks like a mini you @kerrykatona7,’ said one follower.

While another wrote: ‘OMG lil is your double 💞stunning young ladies x”, and a third agreed, “Beautiful girls … lilly is ur double.’

A third added: ‘Lilly is your double in your atomic kitten days!’

This comes after Kerry recently warned Dancing On Ice star Gemma Collins to stay away from her ex husband during their time on the show.

Writing in her new! magazine column, Kerry responded to reports that The GC has a little bit of a crush on the former Westlife star.

‘Everyone’s talking about how Gemma Collins is taken with him and I’ve seen her social media updates declaring her love,’ she wrote.

Before adding: ‘Sorry Gem, but he’s got a brilliant girlfriend, called Danielle, back home – the best he’s ever had, bar me!’

