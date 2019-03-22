Harsh!

Kerry Katona has slammed Sarah Harding for being a ‘disgusting mess’ after she was reportedly kicked out of her rented home after her pets’ pooed all over the swanky pad.

According to previous reports, the former Girls Aloud singer, 37, allegedly caused £17,000 worth of damage in just six months of living in the Buckinghamshire property.

Now Kerry, 38, has lashed out at Sarah over the cleanliness of her home.

‘The last time I saw Sarah Harding I thought she was a mess, so I’m not surprised by the reports she’s been kicked out of her flat,’ she wrote in her new! magazine column.

‘Apparently because her dogs pooed all over it, leaving £17k worth of damage. You’ve gotta clean up after yourself!

‘I’ve got five kids, two dogs and white carpets, and I would never allow it to get so out of control.

‘Why didn’t she get up and take the dogs for a walk?’

Kerry’s attack continued: ‘There’s no reason they should be s**tting in the house.

‘And if they do, clean it up! There’s no excuse for leaving p**s and s**t everywhere – it’s disgusting!

‘A messy house means a messy mind, in my opinion.’

Earlier this month, reports claimed that Sarah’s three French Bulldogs and two cats added to the destruction of her property as she allowed them to ‘run riot’.

‘The landlord asked Sarah to leave after six months, using the break clause in their tenancy agreement,’ a source claimed.

‘There was a falling out on both sides and the landlord said that Sarah had caused thousands of pounds worth of damage, which Sarah disputed.

‘Among the claims were that her pets had soiled the house and that she had let the dogs run riot.’

The source added to the Daily Star: ‘The furniture was all expensive high-end stuff.’

“The landlord initially refused to give her back her deposit, which was nearly £4,000, but in the end she had to return some of it.’