It isn't the first time...

Kerry Katona has slammed reports that she could go to prison after failing to turn up to court to address allegations that one of her five children are ‘truant’.

The 38-year-old was due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday to explain to a judge why her daughter Lilly has not attended enough days at school.

But as she failed to appear, a new date and letter will be sent, warning the Celebs Go Dating star she could be tried in her absence and a prison sentence passed.

However, Kerry has now taken to social media to dispute the claims, saying the court knew she would not be attending and that her daughter has never been truant.

‘Just to be clear… the court was aware that I wouldn’t be attending yesterday due to work commitments!!’ she said on her Instagram story.

‘My @lils.mc has NEVER skipped school EVER her attendance was low due to illness and me not calling to inform the school! It’s as simple as that!!!’

Kerry added: ‘This has been completely blown out of proportion!! And I will not be going to jail!!!’

The former Atomic Kitten singer’s absence comes as she had a work commitment in Scotland.

According to MailOnline, Kerry said in an email to the court: ‘I have been booked for a paid appearance in Scotland for which members of the public have already paid.’

The website also reports that prosecuting lawyer Gareth Jones told the court: ‘It is an imprisonable offence. She didn’t provide any evidence of the engagement.

‘But, as she is a media personality, there probably is some truth in it. If she doesn’t attend on the new date, we will seek to prove in absence and seek a warrant.’

Kerry faced the same charges in 2017 when she was accused of taking her children on holiday to Barbados and then failed to pay a fine.

Following the hearing, Kerry responded on Instagram at the time: ‘Just to clear this whole thing regards to the children going away on holiday in February this was not me.

‘Their dad took them away to Barbados. The matter has all been sorted.’