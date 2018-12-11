Oh yes she did!

Kerry Katona has shut down reports that claim she performed to a half empty room at the weekend during her pantomime stint.

The mum-of-five is currently starring as a wicked step-sister in Cinderella at the Northwick Memorial Court Theatre.

However, pictures obtained by MailOnline revealed that the 38-year-old hadn’t been as big of a hit as they might have hoped as the auditorium, which seats 500 people, reportedly had noticeably large gaps in it.

Upset by the claims that the show wasn’t a success, Kerry took to social media to respond.

‘So it’s clear to see that they have taken the pic WELL before the show has even started!! We opened to a FULL Audience!!!!!!!’ she vented.

‘You can even see in the pic that the curtain hasn’t even gone up!!!!!!’

A spokesperson for AB Production also denied that the show had not been selling enough seats, saying: ‘We are enjoying record breaking sales this year and by the end of this week will have sold more tickets than we did for the whole run last year.’

They also revealed how Kerry’s involvement in the pantomime had helped attract even more people to come to the show, adding: ‘Kerry is proving incredibly popular and a great draw. Kerry and Tricia Penrose are an incredible double act.’

It seems like the show, which runs from December 9 to 31, is proving incredibly popular with Kerry too, as she’s been posting regular photos in her bright pink outfit backstage,

In one photo, Kerry even jokes that she might rock up in the outfit for filming of E4 show, Celebs Go Dating, where she will be joined by other celebs including Pete Wicks, Georgia Steele, Megan McKenna, Sam Thompson, Chelsee Healey and David Potts.

You’ll definitely stand out at the mixer, Kezza!

Words by Becky Waldren