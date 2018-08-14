Looking good, Kerry!

Kerry Katona has made it clear that she won’t let trolls get her down after firing back at a critic of her latest sexy Instagram snap.

The mum-of-five showed off her legs as she donned a revealing little black dress yesterday and teamed the daring outfit with some matching high heels.

Kerry’s dog seemed to be a fan of the look as she jumped up at her, with the Atomic Kitten star captioning the photos: ‘😂😂😂😂 I’m thinking “baby” loves me in a little black dress 😂😂😂 dress from @diamonddollsboutique_x 😍😍😍’

However, not everybody was loving the 37-year-old’s racy ensemble and she soon received a nasty comment from an Instagram user.

Whilst the remark was quickly deleted, it sounds like it referenced the fact that Kerry wasn’t wearing much make-up for the pictures.

The singer didn’t let the comment slide and soon fired back.

‘what do you mean by that????’ Kerry asked before launching into a tirade at the perpetrator.

‘sorry but can’t stop laughing….. absolutely love how bothered you are by me!! Think you a fan at heart really aren’t you!!

‘You know you love me really…. awww god bless you sad individual… sending you all the love, happiness positivity joy and light! Cos my god you need it.. you come across so bitter and miserable…

‘no hate here from me my darling just lots of love … really hope you find some kind of peace sweetheart 😘😘🙏🙏🙏’

Kerry received lots of support from fans over the row and many assured her that she’s looking fab.

‘You look gorgeous and doing fantastic! Why the hell do people follow you just to be nasty??’ one admirer wrote, whilst another said: ‘you are a beautiful lady and people who say anything different are just jealous’

It comes after Kerry recently confirmed her new romance with fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney, who she met on a dating app.

@kerrykatona7 ❤️ A post shared by Ryan Mahoney (@ryan.mahoney_) on Aug 2, 2018 at 1:06am PDT

A well-placed source told Now: ‘Kerry is happy but she’s apprehensive. She’s been here before on more than one occasion and is doing everything in her power to ensure the same mistakes aren’t made. This time, things are going to be different.’

Fingers crossed this all works out for Kezza!