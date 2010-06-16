Kerry Katona: I don’t want to get pregnant

Reality star always uses protection

Kerry Katona has decided not to have any more kids – for the time being.

The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner is mum to Molly, 8, and Lilly-Sue, 7, with Brian McFadden, 30, and Heidi, 3, and Max, 2, with Mark Croft, 38.

‘I don’t want to get pregnant, I’m quite happy with the way I am,’ says Kerry, 29. ‘Four kids is enough for now.’

Kerry, who is dating painter and decorator Adam Waldron, makes sure she always uses protection to avoid accidentally conceiving.

‘I’m a safety girl,’ she insists!

‘I’m not worried about getting pregnant, I take precautions!’

