The Atomic Kitten singer reached out to her pal after Katie reported herself to the police

Kerry Katona has lent her support to Katie Price, as the former glamour model continues to go through drama following her split from Kieran Hayler.

Katie, 40, took to Instagram yesterday to reveal she’d broken the law and reported HERSELF to the police.

But Atomic Kitten singer Kerry, 37, was quick to send some kind words, commenting: ‘You’re one of the strongest women I know babe… you’ve got this. Love ya!’

Big Brother legend Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace was also on hand with some support, adding: ‘That’s my girl. U got this!’

Admitting that she’d broken her driving ban, Katie wrote: ‘Been on such an emotional rollercoaster the last 6 months and my head has been all over the place, so much so, that I thought was driving ban was up.

‘After driving to Harvey’s hospital appointment I have NOW found out that I don’t get my license back until 8th August. With this on my conscience I called police and reported myself.’

Katie added: ‘I’ve come such a long way and just want easy life now. I have got out of a hole and am finally happy and looking forward to being my old independent self.’

Currently going through her third divorce, following Kieran’s multiple infidelities, Katie has already found love with 29-year-old Kris Boyson.

But it seems the Pricey is happier than ever… She recently shared a quote that read: ‘Find someone who is proud to have you, scared to lose you, fights for you, appreciates you, respects you, cares for you and loves you.’ Katie added: ‘All I can say is @krisboyson ticks these boxes.’

And Kris is definitely supporting Katie as, hours after admitting to breaking the driving ban, he chauffeured her to a nightclub appearance in her pink Range Rover.