Did you spot it?

Kerry Katona knows how to take a great selfie, just one look at her Instagram page and you’ll see what we’re talking about…

But while most of the time Kez’s fans can’t wait to compliment her incredible new figure in the photos, there’s something else which has caught their eye in her latest social media offering.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

As the 37-year-old shared a snap of her posing in a summery maxi dress and denim jacket, some of her followers couldn’t help but comment on the untidy room behind her.

Feeling blessed xxxxx A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Jul 30, 2018 at 4:15am PDT

Pointing out the pile of clothes heaped in the corner of her bedroom, one fan wrote: ‘Tidy your room up young lady!! Check out the mess next to the mirror!’

More: Kerry Katona calls Katie Price ‘one of the strongest women I know’ amid divorce drama

‘Looking fab chick but think u need to organise Ur wardrobe lol’, joked another, while a third asked: ‘Is that a floordrobe?’

And a fourth added: ‘Kerry! Tidy your room!’

And it looks like the popstar took the advice of her fans as she later posted another snap after having a quick clean up of her floor.

Showing off her impressive mid-drift and bum, fitness fanatic Kerry wrote: ‘My abs are in there somewhere!!! I know they do start in the kitchen’.

Meanwhile, we reckon mum-of-five Kerry has been far too busy to clean her room lately as she’s been spending a load of time with her hunky new boyfriend.

Earlier this week it was reported the former Atomic Kitten star was loved up with fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney after the pair met on dating app Bumble.

‘Kerry is head over heels. Ryan is just what she needs’, an insider told The Sun.

‘He’s very healthy and clean living and doesn’t have any baggage. He’s really into training and has been giving Kerry lots of tips about diet and nutrition. He’s absolutely ripped too and she’s hoping he can take her fitness to a new level.’

This comes after Kerry split up from retired rugby player James English after just one month of dating earlier this year, following the break down of her marriage to third husband George Kay.

Let’s hope Kez has finally found The One.