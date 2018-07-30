Woah! Kez's new man is HOT

Kerry Katona hasn’t exactly been lucky when it comes to finding love after she split up from her third husband George Kay last April.

But after embracing single life over the last few months, now the mum-of-four has revealed she’s climbed back onto the dating horse and has found herself a new boyfriend.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

The former Atomic Kitten star teased fans with the identity of her mystery man last week after she posted snaps on Instagram of a bunch of flowers she’d been bought.

Kez, 37, then gave another clue in the form of a very blurry pic of a man laying on the sofa with with his back to the camera alongside the comment: ‘Well I’m officially spoken for!!!’.

And now it looks like the fella in question has been revealed to be personal trainer and mega hunk Ryan Mahoney.

More: Kerry Katona calls Katie Price ‘one of the strongest women I know’ amid divorce drama

According to The Sun, the pair met on dating app Bumble and despite only seeing each other for six weeks, Kerry is already ‘head over heels.’ And we can see why…

Fitness trainer Ryan runs Take Gym Seriously and if you take a look at his Instagram account you’ll be treated to a load of topless selfies showcasing that incred six pack.

‘Kerry is head over heels. Ryan is just what she needs’, an insider told The Sun.

‘He’s very healthy and clean living and doesn’t have any baggage. He’s really into training and has been giving Kerry lots of tips about diet and nutrition. He’s absolutely ripped too and she’s hoping he can take her fitness to a new level.’

The telly star – who’s mum to Molly, 16, Lilly-Sue, 15, Heidi, 11, Maxwell, 10, and three-year-old Dylan – has reportedly been spending the last few weekends with her new beau, as the source added: ‘This weekend she packed all the kids off to Warrington so they could have some time alone and really get to know each other’.

This comes after Kerry threw herself into fitness earlier this year following her split from retired rugby player James English after just one month.

Since then, the former popstar has shed more than two stone and has been showing off the results of her incredible lifestyle change on Instagram.

Well, we hope Kez has finally found The One!