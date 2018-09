The mum-of-five had the treatment ahead of her birthday

Kerry Katona just gave herself a rather unusual early birthday present by sharing a candid photo during a non-surgical BUM lift.

The mum-of-five posted a selfie whilst having the treatment done yesterday and joked that it was going to give her a whole new derriere.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Kerry Katona’s mum breaks down during TV interview as she recalls giving daughter drugs aged 14

β€˜getting me a new a a***!!’ Kerry – who turns 38 today – captioned the smiley picture.

In the shot the former Atomic Kitten star lays down on her front whilst the procedure is performed behind her.

Kerry also shared a video during the treatment and explained to the camera: β€˜I’m going to get my a*** out and she’s going to suck the s*** out of it.’

Ooh-er. Kez’s cheeky insight into what she was having done divided fans, with some criticising her decision to have the treatment.

β€˜And this is why girls and woman feel under pressure to look perfect this isn’t real life for most people,’ one commented, whilst another said: β€˜Nothing wrong with the one you have’

Meanwhile one remarked: β€˜Pathetic just pathetic’

Ouch. Others came to Kerry’s defence though, with one fan writing: β€˜F##k the haters Kerry I think your class and I love your posts’

β€˜Kerry works and brings her kids up by myself… leave the girl alone and stop trolling. You look fab @kerrykatona7 and you can quite obviously see your beautiful children don’t go without anything. Enjoy your me time hun you deserve it!’ a fellow admirer added.

The controversial post came just a day before Kerry began celebrating her 38th birthday.

To mark the occasion the star shared a smiley selfie and wrote: β€˜Having a nice cup of coffee while all the kids are still asleep!! Before the madness starts!!

β€˜After all it is my birthday πŸ₯‚πŸΎπŸΉ 38 years today and still feeling 21!! πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ just wish I looked it πŸ™„πŸ€¦πŸΌβ€β™€οΈπŸ€£πŸ€£πŸ€£ stay blessed everyone πŸ™πŸ™πŸ™β€™

Many happy returns, Kerry!