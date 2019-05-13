Kez has landed a new telly role!

Former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona has taken to social media to share an asset baring work out snap after it was revealed she is set to star in a brand new TV drama.

The reality star, 38, shared the selfie on Instagram where she can be seen posing in a bright pink, cleavage enhancing vest that she teamed with a pair of tight leggings.

Pouting for the camera and lying on a yoga mat, the mum-of-four confidently captioned the snap: ‘Committed disciplined Monday morning yoga.’

The posed gym snapshot comes after it was revealed Kerry is set to star in a ‘gritty’ new telly show.

Kerry Katona WOWS fans with totally naked snap – after opening up about shock stripper past

The management team behind the Celebs Go Dating cast member made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a post where she can be seen alongside her new co-stars.

Dishing the details on the upcoming acting role, the post read: ‘Kerry is playing mum to these two boys. She is incredible.

‘It’s going to be really raw northern gritty Drama. Can’t wait!’

Sharing the news of her latest career venture with her 456 thousand followers, the feisty telly personality simply wrote: ‘Very exciting xxxx.’

Lots of Kez’s fans were quick to congratulate her on the news, with one supportive follower penning: ‘Great to hear. I think you would make a brilliant actress!! Can’t wait to see it 😘😘,’ and another adding: ‘Absolutely thrilled for you and can not wait to see this! You’re unstoppable queen 💋💋💋.’

This comes after it was reported that one of Kerry’s children was absent from 45 days of school, resulting in a fine of £500.

Prosecutor Gareth Jones, representing East Sussex County Council, told the court that, at the lowest point, the child’s attendance was 48%.