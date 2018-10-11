Kez has undergone another procedure

Kerry Katona is loving her new bum – so much so that she’s shared another photo of it on Instagram.

The mum-of-five underwent a non-surgical bottom lift earlier this month and has been documenting her body transformation online ever since.

Taking to social media with her latest update, Kez posted four snaps (because one definitely wasn’t enough) which see her standing with her back to the camera.

With her tattoos on full display, the telly star posed in a sheer thong while showing off her pert behind.

She then told her 301k followers: ‘Get yourself a new butt’ before thanking LouLaBelle UK for giving he the procedure.

And fans couldn’t wait to compliment her on the photos, as one wrote: ‘Holy hell that’s a great a** 😳😳😳 😍😘😍.’

‘Erm… IM JEALOUS! 😩,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Where can i get one like that lol.’

Kez isn’t shy when it comes to flaunting her incredible new body on Instagram after she managed to drop a whopping three stone earlier this year.

And her body isn’t the only thing the former Atomic Kitten star has transformed as she recently revealed her brand new hair colour to followers.

Showing off her dramatic purple ‘do, the 38-year-old declared she felt ‘like a superhero’, as she added: ‘Love my hair, thank you soooo much!’

Fans seem to love the makeover, as one commented: ‘Beautiful, real suits u my lovely,’ and a second agreed: ‘Tempted to go the same colour!’

Meanwhile, this comes after it was reported Kez is planning to under the knife very soon in order to fix her ‘saggy’ boobs and feel sexier for new man Ryan Mahoney.

‘She’s been down about her boobs for a while,’ a source told the Daily Star.

‘Kerry says they’re like a pair of shrivelled up balloons and she hates them. The implants will fill her out and take her back to the same size she was as a teenager.’

We think you look great, Kez!