Is romance in the air?!

With the brand new series of Celebs Go Dating just weeks away from launching (February time, just FYI), we’re sure Kerry Katona is ready to throw herself into all things romance.

Hoping to be struck down by Cupid’s bow, the mother-of-four is joining famous faces including Georgia Steel, Pete Wicks and Megan McKenna whilst back on the search for Mr Right.

However, despite her stint on the E4 dating show, 38-year-old Kerry has been linked to former flame Ryan Mahoney – with an insider claiming the couple have reignited their romance.

According to The Sun, the duo have spent some time together during recent weeks – with Kerry allegedly labelling 29-year-old Ryan ‘The One’.

The source shared: ‘Kerry has been telling friends she’s in love with Ryan and believes he is The One.’

Addressing Kerry’s forthcoming filming schedule, the insider then added the former Atomic Kitten star will still go ahead with the show – despite her affections for Ryan.

‘The couple briefly split at the end of October before Kerry was confirmed for Celebs Go Dating – but they have since rekindled their romance despite her filming for the series,’ they continued.

‘They haven’t exactly been discreet about keeping their relationship under wraps as Ryan was spotted at Kerry’s house and even driving her car last week.

‘She doesn’t want to put her place on Celebs at risk by fully going public – but there’s no doubt she will after filming has come to an end,’ the source concluded.

Whilst the reports are yet to be addressed by Kerry herself, the lovely lady has taken to Instagram to reveal she is ‘feeling amazing’ amid her Celebs Go Dating schedule.

Having posted a selfie of herself on the way to filming, Kerry shared: ‘Feeling amazing myself and on top form and extremely grateful and blessed!’

Can’t wait to watch you on the show, Kerry!