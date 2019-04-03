Wow!

Kerry Katona is certainly not shy when it comes to discussing her personal life, and now the former pop star has made another shocking revelation.

The mum-of-five has admitted she used to work as a lap dancer in her teens, boasting that she could earn a whopping £500 a night.

Dishing the deets on her saucy former job, the 38-year-old said: ‘I used to be a lap-dancer aged 17 when I was starting out in Atomic Kitten.

‘I only did it for three weeks – I quit when the Kittens took off – but I could make up to £500 a night.’

Speaking to new! magazine, Kez spoke out on rapper Cardi B’s recent confession that she used to drug and rob men while working as a stripper, admitting she was ‘astounded’ by the comments.

The shocking Instagram video shows 26-year-old Cardi detailing her days working in strip clubs.

The I Like It songstress said: ‘I had to go, “Oh yeah, you want to f**k me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel”, and I drugged n***as up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.’

Taking a swipe at Cardi’s alarming claims, Kerry explained that her assets alone were enough to make money.

She said: ‘I had a great set of t**s, so there was no need for me to drug or rob anyone to get cash.’

Last year, the Celebs Go Dating star showed off the results of her bum lift following a procedure, and took to Instagram to reveal her perky behind.

Kerry is currently making a far more PG career move, starring as Atomic Fairy in the Easter Panto, Beauty And The Beast.

Updating her social media last week, she shared a selfie as she donned her on-stage outfit on opening night; a set of fairy wings, a tiara and a shiny white wig.

Captioning the snap with: ‘And so it begins…’, fans were quick to commend K on landing the role.

One said: ‘Go you Kerry, you have turned your life round you should be really proud of yourself and you look amazing.’

While another added: ‘You look beautiful and amazing fairy darling.’

Words by Caitlin Elliott.