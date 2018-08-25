WOW! The TV star looks incredible

When it comes to sexy underwear snaps, Kerry Katona has definitely got it down to a fine art. Just one look at her Instagram page and you’ll see what we’re talking about…

But while the mum-of-five likes to keep her followers updated on her fitness journey, Kez has been unusually quiet online since catching a nasty bug earlier this month and losing a lot of weight.

Luckily, the TV star was back with a bang yesterday as she revealed her incredible figure once again after managing to get herself healthy.

Sharing a snap of herself posing in the mirror of her hotel room, she wrote: ‘So pleased I put the weight back on from when I was poorly!! I look so much more healthier’.

Standing on her tiptoes and showing off those incredible abs, the blonde bombshell is looking incredible in the sexy snap.

And clearly we’re not the only ones who think so, as one follower replied: ‘You look truly amazing Kerry and the happiness shines through you ❤’.

‘Curves are womanly, Keep flaunting that real beauty x’, wrote another, while a third added: ‘Such an inspiration throughout everything you’ve been through. Hot mama.’

This comes after 37-year-old Kerry shocked fans two weeks ago when she shared a series of photos of her very flat stomach and gaunt-looking face online after falling ill.

But after she was criticised for the weight-loss snaps, the Atomic Kitten star hit back at the trolls with a fiery message saying she ‘hates being skinny’ because it’s ‘not a healthy look’.

Slamming the ‘vile’ comments she received, Kerry wrote: ‘WOW… absolutely shocking some of the comments on here!! Been severely sick since Tuesday today is the first day I feel a tiny bit better!!!!!!

‘Regards to the weight loss which is completely out of my control… was only showing how severe this illness has been and I wouldn’t wish it upon anybody bloody hell people what’s the matter with you?????? Get a bloody grip!!’ You tell ’em!

Meanwhile, it looks like Kez is well and truly back to her old self as she recently headed off on a family holiday with her hunky new boyfriend Ryan Mahoney and three youngest children.

During the sweet weekend away in Brighton they enjoyed meals out, rollercoaster rides on the pier and a day of swimming.

Good to see you’re feeling better, Kerry!