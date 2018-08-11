Atomic Kitten singer says she’s not making the same errors again

After a string of public relationships, Kerry Katona has been keeping her hot new romance under wraps – until now.

Kerry, 37, recently went Instagram official with fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney after six weeks of dating.

The mum-of-five posted a selfie with Ryan in the background, but kept his face out of shot and wrote, ‘Well I’m officially spoken for!!!’

She later posted videos of flowers from her new man, but refused to reveal his identity, writing, ‘Now everyone is gonna wanna know who sent them me!!!!’

Unlike her previous relationships, Kerry has also decided against taking Ryan, who she met on dating app Bumble, out to showbiz parties.

A well-placed source tells Now, ‘Kerry is happy but she’s apprehensive. She’s been here before on more than one occasion and is doing everything in her power to ensure the same mistakes aren’t made. This time, things are going to be different.’

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Jul 29, 2018 at 10:52am PDT

Kerry is clearly over the moon with her new love, as she posted a gushing quote on Instagram which read, ‘Stay single until someone actually compliments your life in a way that makes it better not to be single. If it’s not, it’s not worth it.’

As well as bagging herself a hunky new man, Kerry is also looking the best she has in years, showing off her new blonde hair extensions.

Kerry has also lost two stone. She recently said, ‘I’m doing Herbalife now and it’s really worked for me. I have two shakes a day and also do Pilates and weights and yoga. I feel fitter than ever and I look great.’

After a messy split from third husband George Kay – who was cleared of assault in 2016 after being accused of brandishing a banned weapon during an argument with her – it seems that Kerry is making up for lost time.

Good on you, Kezza!

Words by Robyn Morris