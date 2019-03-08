Whoa!

Kerry Katona dropped an X-rated bombshell on Celebs Go Dating – days after admitting she would sell her own sex tape.

The 38-year-old confessed it’s been a ‘long, long time’ since she’s had sex during a frank discussion with close pal, and Mel B’s sister, Danielle Brown in the latest episode of the E4 show.

Discussing her romance woes, Kerry divulged: ‘I’ve not had sex in a long, long time … that’s what I need to sort out!

‘I’ve been on three dates, the first one was just a fan but the third one is looking up! His name is Steve.’

Encouraging her friend, Danielle admitted she feels optimistic about Kerry’s potential new man.

Danielle told her: ‘I think this could be brilliant for you. Since I’ve known you, you’ve never actually dated.’

But she encouraged Kerry – who has five children and three marriages under her belt – to break her bad dating habits.

Kerry has been married to Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and George Kay.

Danielle added: ‘You meet someone and then the next minute they’re moving in, you’re planning the baby and you’re getting married.

‘You go from one extreme to the other!’

After Danielle told her friend she should get ‘in the middle’ of her love life, Kerry cheekily replied: ‘Or I should get on the bottom!’

Kerry’s comments come after she admitted she would happily flog her own sex tape, if she actually made one.

She previously said: ‘I’ve never done a sex tape but it would be about 30 seconds long, what with my exes. Blink and you’d miss it! If I ever did one I’d sell it…

‘Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton got famous after flogging theirs. It’s gonna go viral anyway, so you might as well make money from it.’