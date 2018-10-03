Wow!

Kerry Katona isn’t shy when it comes to baring all on Instagram… literally.

And true to form, Kez has been at it again today as she showed off her ‘new arse’ in a rather revealing snap online.

In the photo, the mum-of-five can be seen stood in a black t-shirt in her living room while pulling her thong underwear up to debut her derriere after a non-cosmetic procedure.

She simply captioned the cheeky pic: ‘Got me a new arse’, tagging the clinic that gave her the ‘Brazilian booty lift’.

Obviously, it didn’t take long for her 296k followers to comment on the photo, as one shocked fan wrote: ‘Bloody hell i’m half your age and haven’t a butt like that!!’

‘Blimey!‘ wrote another, while a third added: ‘You look amazing , well done xx’.

And a fourth agreed: ‘That’s a great ass! Where can I get one like that! 🤣🤣🤣.’

Kerry has been keeping her followers up to date with her bum lift as she previously shared a shot of herself getting the procedure done in her living room.

More: Awkward! Kerry Katona claims Atomic Kitten bandmates have BLOCKED her as she slams ‘silly little argument’

In the pic, the reality star can be seen smiling up at camera as a beautician got to work.

And the 37-year-old is clearly chuffed with the results as she also took to Insta with some before and after snaps of her behind to show off her new peachy bum.

In the first photo, taken before the lift, the mum-of-five is wearing a black thong before switching to bright pink underwear for her after look.

Meanwhile, Kerry has been spending a lot of time with new boyfriend Ryan Mahoney as the pair enjoyed a cosy weekend together.

The couple reportedly met on Bumble earlier this year and Kez – who’s mum to Molly, 16, Lily-Sue, 14, Heidi, 10, Maxwell, nine, and Dylan, three, – is said to be ‘smitten’ with the hunky personal trainer.

It’s good to see Kerry so happy!