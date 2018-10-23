Poor Kerry!

After just a few short months, Kerry Katona has reportedly split from her boyfriend Ryan Maloney.

The couple only got together in June, but after jetting on holiday to Thailand last week it looks like things are officially over for these two.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

An insider revealed: ‘Kerry and Ryan decided to end their relationship after they landed back in the UK from Thailand.

‘It was a make or break holiday and they wanted to get away to discuss their future and whether they wanted to be together.

‘They looked happy in the pictures but that wasn’t a true reflection of what was really going on between them.’

Despite the break up, Kerry – who is mum to five children, Molly, 17, Lilly-Sue, 15, Heidi, 11, 10-year-old Max and Dylan-Jorge, 4 – is said to still be on good terms with her personal trainer ex.

More: Kerry Katona admits ‘I don’t wake up looking like this’ as she talks surgery and maintaining her six pack

The insider added to The Sun: ‘Ultimately Kerry and Ryan decided it was for the best that they split.

‘There is no animosity and there isn’t any bad feeling.’

This comes after the pair put on a very loved up display in Thailand last week, with photos emerging of the pair kissing and cuddling at their hotel.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Kerry has previously opened up about her hunky ex-beau, revealing that she wants to keep him out of the spotlight.

‘Yes, I am seeing someone,’ she said on This Morning earlier this year.

‘It’s really new and I’d like to keep it just for me this time. It’s still early days…. I’m enjoying it for what it is, I’m not getting married and I’m not having no more babies, saying that, it depends how much a magazine offers me first – I’m joking!’

CelebsNow have contacted Kerry Katona’s rep for comment.