The news broke yesterday that Kerry Katona has reportedly split with toyboy boyfriend Ryan Mahoney.

Unfortunately, This Morning producers obviously didn’t get the memo as they brought up a photo of the former couple kissing when Kez was on the show today. Awkward!

The mum-of-five appeared on the daytime telly programme to talk about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle putting on some major PDA during their world tour.

Telling hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes that she loves the fact the couple have been holding hands in public, the 37-year-old said: ‘I watch them, and I think aww look!

‘Millions of us tuned in to watch us them share their first kiss as a married couple… I think it would be something wrong if someone didn’t want to hold my hand!’

Pulling up a photo of Kerry and Ryan kissing during their recent ‘make or break’ holiday to Thailand, Ruth then said: ‘Oh who’s that, that’s you Kerry. That’s a bit of a PDA.’

Acknowledging the snap with an awkward laugh, Kez continued: ‘I don’t do that on purpose, that is in my own private time. I love affection.’

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry and personal trainer Ryan got together in June, but after jetting on holiday to Thailand last week things are allegedly over for these two.

An insider revealed: ‘Kerry and Ryan decided to end their relationship after they landed back in the UK from Thailand.

‘It was a make or break holiday and they wanted to get away to discuss their future and whether they wanted to be together.

‘They looked happy in the pictures but that wasn’t a true reflection of what was really going on between them.’

The insider added to The Sun: ‘Ultimately Kerry and Ryan decided it was for the best that they split.

‘There is no animosity and there isn’t any bad feeling.’

Kerry is yet to speak out on the alleged split, but CelebsNow have contacted her reps for comment.