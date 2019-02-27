Poor Max

Kerry Katona has threatened to ‘rip heads off’ after her 10-year-old son Mx was targeted by high school bullies.

The Celebs Go Dating star took to Instagram to share snaps of her poor son, whom she shares with ex Mark Croft.

Posting five photos of the youngster’s face, Kerry, 38, wrote alongside them: ‘Had to come home from work early yesterday as some little s**ts in high school did this to my max!!!

‘He’s only 10!!!!!!!!! 😢 do, say what you want about me but when it comes to my kids! I will rip heads off!!!!!!!’

Understandably, Kerry’s followers rushed to comment on the pics and were very supportive of the former Atomic Kitten star.

‘That is heartbreaking… this is not ok behaviour,’ one fan posted, while another added: ‘Hate bullies! Sending loves and hope they get what’s coming to them!’

A third person commented: ‘OMG that’s shocking, poor Max. That’s my worst nightmare, for kids to be bullied. I don’t even know what to say, you must feel awful.’

Kerry is currently starring in the latest series of E4’s Celebs Go Dating, where she is hoping to find love again.

She was also pining after ex-husband Brian McFadden on Tuesday’s episode and said she would be desperate to show the Westlife singer what he was missing if he starred on the show alongside her.