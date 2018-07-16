Yep, Kerry's definitely loving life!

Kerry Katona is no stranger to showing off her bod on Instagram but now she’s gone one step further by posting topless photos whilst on holiday.

The mum-of-five celebrated reaching the end of a bootcamp in Marbella by stripping off with a pal as they enjoyed the sun at a beach club on Sunday.

Kerry, 37, shared a cheeky video as she covered her assets with her arm and wrote: ‘@torkarageorgisx titty mates 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄😂😂😂😂😂 @andreshassen’

@torkarageorgisx titty mates 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄😂😂😂😂😂 @andreshassen A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Jul 15, 2018 at 4:21am PDT

The Atomic Kitten star didn’t stop there and also posed in just a pair of bikini bottoms whilst sitting by the pool.

‘it’s just how we roll,’ Kerry wrote alongside the pictures.

Kezza is clearly feeling great after overhauling her lifestyle and getting in shape and received plenty of compliments from fans.

‘You look amazing girl, just beautiful well done,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘you look fantastic and are happy. You are a bloody inspiration girl’

However, not everyone was flattering and Kerry was quick to fire back at an Instagram user who accused her of being ‘over confident’.

‘no worries my darling we are all entitled to an opinion… and other people opinions do not define me as a person!! I am far from full of myself darlin,’ the singer wrote.

You tell ‘em, Kerry!

Throughout her time in Marbella the blonde star has been posting lots of bikini snaps with her toned abs on display and spoke over the weekend of how good she’s feeling following her time at boot camp.

‘Feeling fitter… and sooo much more toned and ripped!!’ Kerry captioned a selfie in her swimwear. ‘Thank you @holisticbootcamp @sallyharding25 🙏🙏 but most of all I know exactly what I want in life and I’m looking forward to getting it!! 💪💪💪👍👍😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏’

Kerry’s fondness for posting revealing snaps hasn’t gone unnoticed by her family though, with eldest daughter Molly calling her out for sharing ‘naked photos’ online last month – awks!

Still, you’re looking fab, Kezza!