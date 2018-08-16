OMG she looks incredible!

Kerry Katona has shared ANOTHER bikini shot on her Instagram showing off her new toned figure.

In the sexy snap, the 37-year-old mum-of-five looks amazing in a red one-piece as she posed up a storm in front of her mirror.

And this isn’t the only pic Kez has been sharing lately, as the former Atomic Kitten star has been keen to show off her complete body transformation.

After overhauling her lifestyle and hitting the gym hard, Kerry admitted recently: ‘Exercise is the biggest anti-depressant. I’m going through a divorce. I’ve had really difficult times, but exercise keeps me happy’.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she added: ‘I’m off bi-polar now and exercise is one of the best buzzes you can get. Eat what you want – just make sure there’s a balance,’ she added.

Revealing her weight loss on ITV show Loose Women, she also told the panel: ‘I feel really in control in my life right now and I think exercise is one of those things that’s made me feel on top of the world again.

‘This is the best headspace I’ve been in in a long long time. I’m in a relationship with myself and learning to love me.

‘The exercise has really helped me – I do a lot of yoga. I get up at about 5.30am and do a bit yoga.’

Alongside her new exercise regime, Kerry has been cutting out junk food and sticking to a strict diet of shakes for breakfast and lunch, and fish or chicken and vegetables for dinner.

Kerry looks strong and healthy and her new look is clearly making her happy, so let’s take a look at her AMAZING bikini body transformation…

Words by Leanne Carr