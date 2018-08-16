Kerry Katona has shared ANOTHER bikini shot on her Instagram showing off her new toned figure.
In the sexy snap, the 37-year-old mum-of-five looks amazing in a red one-piece as she posed up a storm in front of her mirror.
And this isn’t the only pic Kez has been sharing lately, as the former Atomic Kitten star has been keen to show off her complete body transformation.
After overhauling her lifestyle and hitting the gym hard, Kerry admitted recently: ‘Exercise is the biggest anti-depressant. I’m going through a divorce. I’ve had really difficult times, but exercise keeps me happy’.
Speaking to Closer magazine, she added: ‘I’m off bi-polar now and exercise is one of the best buzzes you can get. Eat what you want – just make sure there’s a balance,’ she added.
Revealing her weight loss on ITV show Loose Women, she also told the panel: ‘I feel really in control in my life right now and I think exercise is one of those things that’s made me feel on top of the world again.