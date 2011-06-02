Kerry Katona: When Brian McFadden cheated on me I couldn’t hide the embarrassment

Kerry Katona thinks Stacey Giggs should dump Ryan if allegations are true

Kerry Katona feels sorry for Ryan Giggs‘ wife Stacey.

The Manchester United star was outed last month as the footballer who took out a super-injunction against Imogen Thomas.

Stacey Giggs is now having to deal with the allegation that her husband cheated on her with the Big Brother contestant.

‘Ryan‘s wife must be mortified,’ says Kerry, 30, who has 2 daughters with first husband Brian McFadden.

‘Breaking your marriage vows is as bad as breaking the law in my book

‘When Brian cheated on me, I tried to work it out but you can’t ignore the embarrassment.’

Brian, 30, and Kerry split in December 2004 and he started dating Aussie star Delta Goodrem, 26, soon after.

Kerry, who recently admitted the singer’s still the love of her life, thinks soccer stars get too big for their boots.

‘Imogen Thomas is all over the papers and on every TV show, it’s a joke,’ she says.

‘These footballers think they’re invincible.’





Esme Riley

