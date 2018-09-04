The pair have both struggled with drug addiction

They’ve made no secret of their unconventional relationship in the past, and today Kerry Katona and her mother Sue once again discussed their previous drug addictions.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Sue broke down in tears as she discussed giving Kerry speed for the first time when she was just 14-years-old.

During the frank interview, Sue wiped away tears as she revealed it was her who gave Kerry her first taste of drugs telling her teenage daughter that it was sherbet.

Speaking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, she opened up about her troubled past saying: ‘It’s not a nice thing that I done.

‘It was embarrassing, dangerous, unforgivable. I was off me head when I done it.

‘I worked in a pub, she was me mate not me daughter. It was totally, totally wrong.’

Kerry quickly spoke up for her mum saying: ‘My mum had a lot of mental health issues as well. My mum had a really bad childhood. I’m not defending what my mum did.’

The mum-of-five added: ‘I would never do that to my children. But I broke the cycle. My mum had a terrible upbringing. My mum had manic depression, which they now call bipolar, my mum was a self-harmer, my mum was passed around from pillar to post. Again, I’m not defending anything.’