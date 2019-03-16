He's set the record straight

Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton has spoken out once and for all about the rumours surrounding his relationship with former contestant and dancing partner Louise Redknapp.

His relationship with most recent dancing partner Stacey Dooley also sent tongues wagging, but Kevin has denied any romance with either Stacey or Louise.

‘No, never. You’re there to do a job and get on with the dancing.

‘That’s what it’s about.’

When asked why he maintains such close relationships with his partners, he says it’s all down to getting the best out of their dancing skills.

‘I don’t crack the whip, be really strict or a disciplinarian,’ he added.

‘The only way you can do your best is when you feel really comfortable and safe. And I also tell them I won’t laugh at them at any point — they can make as many mistakes as they want, providing they give their all on the night.’

Kevin’s no stranger to the infamous ‘Strictly curse’, having split from wife Karen in March 2018, after she was spotted snogging Strictly contestant Seann Walsh last year. He’s now enjoying the single life, but has also managed to maintain a friendship with his former wife.

“I’ve got so much respect for her. I just want her to be happy. She seems very happy and she came to my launch night of Rock Of Ages, which was great.”

Kevin is certainly keeping busy as a single man about town.

He’s currently starring as rockstar Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages and is set to return to Latin American dance show Burn The Floor later this year too.