The Strictly Come Dancing pro's agent Wayne Russell no longer wants to work with him

Kevin Clifton has reportedly been dropped by the agent he shares with Louise Redknapp following the news he’s in a relationship with Stacey Dooley.

Wayne Russell – who works at Instruction Management – has apparently confessed he no longer wants to work with the Strictly Come Dancing professional.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Strictly’s Stacey Dooley ‘CONFIRMS’ Kevin Clifton romance with first cosy snap since shock rumours

Kevin is claimed to have kept his relationship with Stacey a secret from his management, and they believe the news has damaged his reputation as well as his popularity with viewers of the family friendly dance show.

And Louise was reportedly furious after being ‘dropped like a stone’ by Kevin as soon as he got together with Stacey.

Stacey was in a long-term relationship with personal trainer Sam Tucknott when she won the 2018 series of Strictly with Kevin, but only recently announced they’d split, just days before it was claimed she’s in a relationship with Kevin.

A show insider told The Sun: ‘Instruction Management represented both Louise and Kevin, which was a difficult situation because of the falling out between them.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘When Kevin’s relationship with Stacey went public, the agents were stunned as Kevin told them nothing about it.

‘They believe the fling has significantly damaged his reputation with the public, who have voted for him so loyally over many years. After all, his career has been based on getting votes from viewers, but he’s not prepared to open up and be honest about his personal life.

‘So they met with Kevin and told him they no longer wanted to work with him after their current projects. It also makes it much easier because they can focus on representing Louise and not be distracted by all the drama with Kevin.’

It was also recently claimed that married Katya Jones won’t be getting a celeb partner in the next series of Strictly, following her snog with Seann Walsh last year.

However, Kevin will reportedly still be a permanent fixture on Strictly, after signing a contract guaranteeing he’ll be partnered with a celeb on the upcoming series when he and Stacey won last year.

The source explained: ‘When Kevin won last year, he negotiated a new contract to return this year. That guaranteed he would be partnered with a celebrity.

‘That means they can’t use the same tactic as they have with Katya and demote her to the dance troupe as punishment.’

CelebsNow has contacted Kevin’s agent Wayne for comment.