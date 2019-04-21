Love is all around…

Kevin Clifton proved he is still on great terms with ex-wife Karen Clifton after he wished her happy birthday – just one day after his sweet tribute to rumoured girlfriend Stacey Dooley was revealed.

The Strictly star, 36, was the first to comment on fellow dancer Karen’s stunning Instagram post, which sees her pose with a lovely bouquet of flowers as she celebrated turning 37 on Saturday.

Captioning the snap, she said: ‘Feeling very special on my birthday .. Thank you for all your lovely messages.. #birthdaygirl #37 #what #sunflower#olderandwiser.’ See the photo HERE!

Rushing to send his best wishes on her special day, Kevin commented: ‘Happy birthday U. Have a wicked one.’

Kevin’s message comes after he paid tribute to fellow Strictly partner and new ‘girlfriend’ Stacey, during a touching speech on the opening night of his new stage show Burn the Floor.

In the speech, Kevin admitted that he’s struggled with ‘upheaval’ in his personal life.

He said: ‘In the last couple of years I’ve seen massive upheaval in my personal life and it hasn’t always been easy.

‘There have been a lot of things thrown at me. At times I’ve struggled. And the times I’ve struggled and I was in a bit of a rut I didn’t know what to do.’

Speaking about the negative publicity surrounding his personal life, Kevin added: ‘It gets difficult and I’m not the best at dealing with it.

‘But at that point Burn the Floor stepped in again and the producers gave me a call and said, “Why don’t you come home.” So it felt right and I came home.

‘And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I’m the Strictly champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle.’

The adorbs message of course comes amid rumours of a romance between Stacey and Kevin – after Stacey’s ex, Sam Tucknott, claimed that the documentary maker had ended their five-year relationship to be with Kevin.

After Sam’s claims, Stacey herself took to social media to reveal that there are ‘two sides’ to every story.

She wrote: ‘Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story. I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.

‘Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward.’

Neither Kevin nor Stacey has commented officially on the rumours of their romance.