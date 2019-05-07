Kevin and Stacey’s romance hasn’t been totally drama free…

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has branded himself ‘public enemy number one’ after his relationship with Stacey Dooley was confirmed.

Romance sparked between the 36-year-old dancing pro and 32-year-old investigative journalist Stacey during their stint on the BBC dance contest.

The pair went on to confirm they were a couple last month, in the form of a super sweet Instagram post in which Kevin can be seen with his arm wrapped around a very happy looking Stacey.

The road to romance wasn’t all smooth for the Strictly winning duo though, with Stacey allegedly splitting from long term boyfriend Sam Tucknott before hooking up with dance partner Kevin.

Personal trainer, Sam told The Sun that he found texts on Stacey’s phone from Kevin confessing his love to her and later branded him a ‘slimy snake’ in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Now, Kevin has spoken out on his relationship with the fiery-haired telly star.

Opening up during his appearance on the Strictly professional’s Burn The Floor tour, he said: ‘I seem to be public enemy number one at the moment.’

Speaking to The Sun, he jokily added: ‘I’ll get blamed for the Meghan Markle baby as well.’

Speaking to the publication, an insider revealed that Stacey was close by showing her support to Kev, watching the show in the audience alongside Kev’s sister, Joanne.

The eyewitness said: ‘Stacey looked ever the doting girlfriend as she clapped and cheered Kevin on during the show, and giggled over the balcony with Joanne.

‘At one point he even blew her a very public kiss from the stage and she spent a lot of time proudly filming him on her phone.

‘They clearly didn’t care just how besotted they looked with each other.’