The pair have been hit with romance rumours...

Pro dancer Kevin Clifton paid a sweet tribute to his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Stacey Dooley during an on-stage performance recently.

The 36-year-old shared a speech with the audience during the opening night of Burn the Floor, where he also reflected on his difficult personal relationships in the past.

Kevin has been divorced three times – most recently, from his fellow Strictly dancer Karen Clifton, with the pair announcing their separation a few years ago.

In the speech, Kevin admitted that he’s struggled with ‘upheaval’ in his personal life.

He told the audience at the live show: ‘In the last couple of years I’ve seen massive upheaval in my personal life and it hasn’t always been easy.

‘There have been a lot of things thrown at me. At times I’ve struggled. And the times I’ve struggled and I was in a bit of a rut I didn’t know what to do.’

The popular dancer also went on to pay tribute to journalist Stacey Dooley, for helping him to finally take home the Strictly glitterball.

In a touching speech, he said: ‘And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I’m the Strictly ­champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle.’

The adorbs message of course comes amid rumours of a romance between Stacey and Kevin – after Stacey’s ex, Sam Tucknott, claimed that the TV star had ended their five-year relationship to be with Kevin.

In an explosive interview, Sam claimed that he had spied texts from Kevin on Stacey’s phone.

After Sam’s claims, Stacey herself took to social media to reveal that there are ‘two sides’ to every story.

She wrote: ‘Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story. I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.

‘Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward.’

Neither Kevin nor Stacey have yet commented officially on the rumours of their romance.