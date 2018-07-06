Katie's estranged husband reportedly wants a slice of her fortune

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler’s split looks to be getting increasingly bitter as Kieran is reportedly fighting for ‘compensation’ from his ex to make up for her ‘stopping him from working’ during their marriage.

Kieran, 31, previously worked as a stripper and builder before settling down with Pricey but has accused his estranged wife of making him give it up as she was ‘jealous’.

‘He wants to get what he’s due in the split – he wants to walk away with what he thinks is fair,’ a friend says. ‘Kieran had a good career stripping and working as a plasterer before he met Katie, but he gave that up for her.

‘He made good money, but Katie was jealous and didn’t want him around women so he had to stop stripping.’

Instead Kieran spent a lot of time at the couple’s home with their children Jett, 4, and Bunny, 3, as well as helping to manage their many animals.

‘He stayed at home and looked after the kids and ran the farm – all unpaid,’ the insider tells The Sun. ‘At one stage a few years ago, Kieran planned to set up a personal training business, and Katie even advertised it on Twitter, but she changed her mind when she realised that Kieran would be working closely with other women.

‘So he couldn’t make money that way either. Now he’s famous it’ll be very difficult for him to get a normal job, so he wants to get some of Katie’s fortune in the divorce.’

It marks the latest development in the bitter split between Katie, 40, and Kieran.

The pair officially called it quits after months of ups and downs earlier this year and Pricey recently accused Kieran of cheating on her again with a local shop worker.

‘He’ll never change and I just can’t stand him,’ the mum-of-five told OK! magazine last month. ‘I should have split up with him when he first cheated on me but I was so determined to make it work.

‘Right now, I feel like I’ve wasted five years of my life with him.’

Kieran had previously confessed to being unfaithful with two of her best friends in 2014 when she was pregnant with Bunny.

Meanwhile Katie has since started a new relationship with personal trainer Kris Boyson and the pair have already been at the centre of rumours that they’re discussing marriage.