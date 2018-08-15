Sounds like Kieran's trying to make a point about his ex-wife...

Kieran Hayler appears to have made another cutting dig at Katie Price by making some telling comments in a new video.

The 31-year-old filmed himself on Instagram Stories yesterdays as he went for a walk with his dogs and seemed to take a swipe at Katie, 40, over her recent money troubles.

‘I think in England sometimes we underestimate the power of a good old walk in the countryside,’ Kieran told the camera.

‘Some people go and spend loads of money to go and relax and de-stress – but it’s right here on the doorstep.’

He then seemed to take another swipe at his estranged wife when he made a cryptic comment about lying.

‘And another thing, one thing about the countryside is that it can’t be lied about or made to look beautiful in a certain way,’ Kieran said. ‘Whereas some things… can be lied about.’

The former stripper gave a telling look to the camera as he paused after saying ‘some things’, which seems to suggest that he was trying to make a point…

Kieran seemed to be enjoying himself despite the ongoing drama of his break-up from Katie after five years of marriage, and explained that his walks were made ’move fun’ thanks to the dogs Kevin and Tink.

Awww.

It comes after Kieran – who shares son Jett, 5, and daughter Bunny, 4, with Katie – took a swipe at the glamour model during this week’s episode of her reality show My Crazy Life.

The dad-of-two was seen enquiring about having the huge tattoo of Katie on his leg removed after having his wedding finger etching lasered off, and admitted that having the large design done was painful – but not on the level of his marriage.

‘Having that was painful, but I suppose the pain of having a tattoo removed is not as painful as being married to Katie Price,’ Kieran explained to the camera. Ouch!

The couple’s split was revealed in May after months of ups and downs and Katie has since gone on to start a new relationship with 29-year-old personal trainer Kris Boyson.