Kieran opened up about his trust issues

Katie Price and her third husband Kieran Hayler have had a VERY turbulent relationship since they got together in 2012.

While things started out great for the pair, in 2014 KP shocked fans when she revealed her sex-addict hubby cheated on her with best friend Jane Pountney.

After choosing to forgive the 31-year-old, Pricey faced another three years of ups and downs before she finally announced their divorce in August 2017 following allegations that Kieran had another affair with their kids’ nanny, Nikki Brown.

But now the glamour model’s estranged hubby has claimed he wasn’t the only one playing away during their marriage and has accused Katie, 40, of messaging other men.

Speaking on last night’s episode of Katie Price: My Crazy Life, he told his mum Wendy: ‘I’ve had enough, I don’t trust her, she’s had enough, she don’t trust me’.

After claims he was allegedly sexting a 19-year-old Co-op worker in June when they were still a couple – something which she denies – Kieran added: ‘We’ve both been obviously messaging and talking to other people because we’re not happy with each other’.

Later on to camera, the dad-of-two admitted: ‘I don’t think you can ever come back from not trusting anybody.

‘You’re always going to have a doubt in the back of your head which is why I’m surprised me and Katie have lasted this long but I’m glad that we have.’

Meanwhile, mum-of-five Katie – who shares Jett, four, and Bunny, three, with her ex – recently opened up about her failed marriage, claiming she was ‘manipulated’ into staying with her ex.

Speaking on Loose Women, she said: ‘I tried paying for therapy when I caught him the first time. I mean, I was with him for five years.

‘You’ll see in the show, there wasn’t even six months of one year he was faithful to me. He just hasn’t got sex addiction. I don’t know what it is he’s got, but I’m so glad I’m out of it. When I look back I can’t believe I was in that.’

The telly star has now moved on from Kieran with her toyboy Kris Boyson, 29, and the pair have been sharing a load of loved-up snaps on Instagram.

Another day in the life of Pricey.