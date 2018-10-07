Kieran has opened up about his ex

Katie Price‘s ex Kieran Hayler has opened up about his relationship with her son Harvey, claiming he’s been asked to call all her former boyfriends ‘daddy’.

KP and Kieran share two children Jett, five, and Bunny, four, and Kieran also developed a close relationship with 16-year-old Harvey, who is the biological son of Dwight Yorke.

The 31-year-old revealed: ‘I was very close with him. The thing with Harvey is you have to be very careful with the way you introduce people and the way you leave him.’

Kieran then went on to claim that Harvey – who suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome – already started to call Pricey’s ex Kris Boyson ‘daddy’ despite them only being together three months.

Speaking to the Mirror and Tulley Farm’s Shocktober Fest, he continued: ‘Problem is with me, is when I left that situation he was already calling Kris ‘Daddy Kris’ and the only reason he would have done that is because someone’s prompted him to do that.

‘Of course [he called me ‘daddy’], but then he was calling Kris ‘daddy’, and now it’s Alex [Adderson] so it’ll be ‘daddy Alex’, and there’s somebody telling him to do that because you can manipulate him like that, which isn’t fair.’

Kieran – who made his red carpet debut with new girlfriend Michelle Pentecost – also went on to reveal he is also still in contact with kids Junior, 12, and Princess, 11 who Katie shares with ex-husband Peter Andre, claiming he only ‘saw them last weekend’.

He added: ‘It just is what it is, it’s a sad situation and I’m trying to make the best out of it.’

Meanwhile, Katie is currently seeking treatment for PTSD at rehab centre The Priory in London following her split from personal trainer Kris Boyson, 29, last month.

The mum-of-five is now said to be dating model Alex Adderson, with the 25-year-old even splashing out over 60k on a Range Rover for her!