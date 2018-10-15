Kieran has shared a glimpse into his family life

As Katie Price is thought to have left rehab again after just 24 hours, her ex Kieran Hayler has shared a sweet insight into his life with their kids.

The doting dad has been taking care of Jett, five, and Bunny, four, who he shares with KP while she continues to be treated for PTSD.

And yesterday, 31-year-old Kieran took to to Instagram with an update of their family life as he shared a photo of the kids at home.

Smiling over a box of sweets, Jett and Bunny certainly look overjoyed with their Sunday morning treat as their dad wrote: ‘The kids are now bouncing off the walls haha.’ Sweet, or what?

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the pic, as one replied: ‘Wow wow wow …. what precious beautiful children 😍😍’

‘Stability continuity security and love…. good on you @officialkieranhayler for stepping up when your babies needed you most!!’ said another.

And a third commented: ‘Two little peas in a pod. Gorgeous children @officialkieranhayler.’

Kieran’s photo comes after former Loose Women star Katie was reported to have been picked up by ex boyfriend Kris Boyson, 30, as she left residential rehab over the weekend.

According to The Sun, the 40-year-old – who was admitted to the treatment centre at 6pm on Thursday following her arrest on suspicion of drink driving – was out the door the following afternoon.

‘Katie walked out at 4 o’clock this afternoon and she was picked up by Kris,’ a source said.

‘Her friends are really worried about her as this was her last chance.’

Pricey was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday after allegedly crashing her Pink Range Rover on the way home from Kris’ 30th birthday party at The Meze in Bexleyheath.

A Met Police spokesman told us at the time: ‘At approximately 2am British Transport Police officers came across a car showing signs of damage stationary at the roadside in Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich.

‘A 40-year-old woman who was inside the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She was taken to a south London police station where she remains.’