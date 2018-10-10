Has Kieran answered the unanswered?

With his former wife Katie Price currently fulfilling her 28 day stint inside The Priory, Kieran Hayler has been subject to much speculation regarding their marriage breakdown.

The estranged duo tied the knot back in 2013, parenting their two children Bunny and Jett before calling their marriage quits in May of this year.

Of course, as with most things Pricey related, their split has been anything but a drama free clean break – with Kieran claiming he’d taken a paternity test to decipher if five-year-old Jett is his biological son.

‘I did take a paternity test, yes,’ he told The Sun in an explosive interview. ‘But I’m not going to reveal the results of that paternity test. It was just for me. It’s for me and that’s it. ‘It led me to believe she had cheated on me before I cheated on her. But that’s all really I can say because I don’t know for certain.’

View this post on Instagram My 🌍❤️ A post shared by Kieran Hayler (@officialkieranhayler) on Sep 16, 2018 at 10:34am PDT Following the very controversial interview, Kieran has taken to Instagram to update fans with a snap of the five-year-old – and the post appears to answer the unanswered… In the photo, a muddy Jett smiles for the camera as he embarks on his wild adventures in the great outdoors – a sweet photo which has been titled: ‘MY gorgeous boy’ Whilst Kieran hasn’t directly addressed the mystery surrounding the results of the paternity test, the expressive ‘MY’ could be considered an answer. View this post on Instagram MY gorgeous boy🛩🛩 A post shared by Kieran Hayler (@officialkieranhayler) on Oct 9, 2018 at 2:42am PDT

Fans have been quick to comment on the 31-year-olds snap, with followers comparing how similar Jett and Kieran look.

One user shared: ‘Beautiful looking boy, so looks like his daddy!’

Agreeing, others have shared messages such as ‘Lovely little boy so cute’, ‘ Jett look’s so much like @officialkieranhayler’ and ‘Gorgeous boy’.

It’s been a big few months for Jett and his four-year-old sister Bunny, with both little tots now attending school.

Sharing a sweet snap of Bunny’s very first day, Kieran revealed that he is ‘so proud of Jett being there to support her as she went into her classroom.’

Aren’t they just the cutest pair?!