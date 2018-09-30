The former stripper gets back in shape...

Kieran Hayler is no doubt feeling like he had a lucky escape from Katie Price in light of her recent downfall – and the toxic relationship isn’t the only thing he’s got rid of.



The former stripper has overhauled his ‘dad bod’, and we’re told he’s lost around 1st 7lb since splitting from the mum-of-five in May this year.

Recent pictures of Kieran, 31, show him sporting a much slimmer physique compared to when he was with Katie. Nutritional expert Laurel Alper says, ‘It looks like Kieran has started training again, he’s got some definition back. I’d say he’s lost 1st 7lb.’

Kieran, who has son Jett, five, and daughter Bunny, four, with Katie, recently revealed that he’s taken on the challenge of a Tough Mudder obstacle race. Sharing a video after his morning run on Instagram last week, he told his followers, ‘Another 5k done this morning. Training for a Tough Mudder in two weeks’ time, it’s tough!’



Working as a stripper before he met Katie in 2012, Kieran boasted a ripped six-pack.

But after quitting his job to look after the family, he piled on the weight, and Katie revealed in 2016 that Kieran ‘never works out’. But now he’s loved up with his new girlfriend Michelle Penticost, who he met at Jett and Bunny’s school gates, Kieran has clearly turned things around.



He first revealed his new fitness regime and health kick on social media back in July of this year, when he posted a topless snap and wrote alongside it, ‘Has anyone seen my dad bod I seem to have lost it.’

Looking good, Kieran!

Kieran isn’t the only ex who Katie has fattened up…

Peter Andre

They met on I’m A Celeb… in 2004, marrying a year later, when Peter had piled on the pounds. Katie described him as looking like a ‘fat sweaty Greek’ on their wedding day. Charming!

Dane Bowers

When Katie first met Another Level’s Dane Bowers in 1998, he was in great shape. After they split in 2002, he was chubbier. Katie joked that Dane ‘was no six-pack hero’.

Alex Reid

Cage-fighter Alex tied the knot with Katie in 2010 – and gained three stone. After their wedding, he said, ‘I’m 15st, almost three stone over my ideal fighting weight. I’m the heaviest I’ve ever been.’