The KUWTK star has opened up

Ever since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in 2014, split rumours have been swirling.

Most recently, rapper Kanye, 41, revealed he was moving to Chicago, however, sources claimed that Kim wouldn’t be following her husband – who she shares daughters North, five, and eight-month-old Chicago, and son Saint, two, with.

And now, Kim has hinted at issues in their relationship, revealing she didn’t know if they would last when she got pregnant with North in 2012, just months after they went public with their relationship.

The 37-year-old made the revelation during a preview for this Sunday’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

‘When I got pregnant with North, I had no idea if Kanye [West] and I were going to end up together,’ she said.

The idea that they could split led Kim to think of a bizarre contingency plan, as she added: ‘I was like: “We can break up, but let me just at least have some sperm so I can have another one,” so I could have siblings.’

The reality TV star then she hinted at plans for a fourth child, as she justified her point to her pal Larsa Pippen.

‘I mean, I would want all my four kids with the same person,’ she said.

It comes after reports that the couple – who welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate in January – were planning to have their ‘last embryo’, which is believed to be male, implanted into a gestational carrier ‘soon.’

Although Kim shut down the rumours in August, she has previously spoken about wanting to expand her brood.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in May, she said: I would have maybe one more. I would maybe try for one more. I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process.’

And this summer, she suggested that she could change her mind on wanting a fourth child, saying: ‘We start filming season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it’s gonna happen, you’ll definitely see it on the show.’

So, could baby number four be on the horizon for the Kardashian-Wests?

Watch this space!