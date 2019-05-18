Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reveal the name of their new baby son

Kim shared the first picture of their new arrival along with the announcement.

Kim Kardashian announced the birth of the latest addition to the Kardashian West clan on 10th May, but we’ve had to wait over a week to find out the baby’s name.

The couple’s fourth child, a little boy, was born via surrogate last week. According to a spokesperson, he arrived on Thursday 9th May, weighing six pounds and nine ounces.

‘He’s here and he’s perfect!’ Kim tweeted at the time. ‘He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.’

And now she’s taken to Instagram to (finally) reveal the new baby’s name, sharing a sweet Mother’s Day text from Kanye.

And while we wouldn’t expect them to use anything as basic as a baby names book, it looks like they’ve been turning to another source for inspiration: the Bible.

Kim posted a text message screenshot showing an adorable image of the new arrival sleeping in his cot. The picture was accompanied by a heartwarming message from her rapper husband which read:

‘Beautiful Mother’s Day

With the arrival of our fourth child

We are blessed beyond measure

We have everything we need’.

Kim captioned the post simply: ‘Psalm West’.

The reality star’s friends and fans were quick to congratulate her, liking the post more than three million times in 12 hours and posting over 50,000 comments.

Kim and Kanye have both been open about their Christian faith, and Kanye even leads his own Sunday church service.

Psalm already has two older sisters: North, who will turn six next month, and Chicago, one. Chicago was also born via surrogate. The couple also have another son, Saint, aged four.

And just like his siblings, Psalm West’s off-the-wall moniker has met with a mixed response from online commentators.

‘They named that baby Psalm. I think that’s adorable,’ one person tweeted.

But others slammed the couple’s decision. ‘No, no, not PSALM!!! Awful name!’ wrote one.

Well, we reckon he’s cute enough to get away with it.