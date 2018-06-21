Recent pictures of five-year-old North sparked controversy

Kim Kardashian has explained why she changed daughter North’s hair after it sparked a fierce debate online.

The reality star straightened her five-year-old’s naturally curly locks last weekend as the little one marked her birthday and now Kim has revealed that Nori ASKED for the new ‘do.

‘She wanted straight hair and I straightened her hair one time,’ says Kim, 37. ‘It’s funny, because online everyone thought that we pressed it and did this whole thing. It was just a flat iron. I even read that she had extensions on!

‘She has curly hair, so when you straighten her hair, it’s gonna look really long. I can’t believe people didn’t get that. Sometimes you just have to tune it out!’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Kim Kardashian sparks outrage from fans over THESE photos of North

Kim has revealed that North had a ‘unicorn party’ with cousin Penelope so she allowed her to have straightened tresses for the occasion as well as their trip to New York.

It’s not something that she plans to do very often, though.

‘I’m not gonna let her straighten her hair all the time, but if she wants it that way two or three days a year, then that’s fine with me,’ Kim tells the Hollywood Reporter. ‘She loved it, but she loves her curly hair, too.

‘Chris [Appleton], who does my hair, braided the front of her hair and put it up in a ponytail and she absolutely loved it.’

And with fashion-conscious parents like Kim and Kanye West, it’s perhaps no big surprise that North is already carving out her own style.

‘She loved getting pampered. She loves fashion, too,’ mum-of-three Kim admits. ‘She knows what she wants to wear and what she doesn’t. She’s very vocal about it.’

We’re getting the impression that North has better fashion sense than us, tbh.

Nori’s not afraid to experiment with her mum’s make-up either, with Kim sharing an hilarious video of her applying eye shadow rather liberally earlier this week.

Yep, North is definitely a style icon in the making!