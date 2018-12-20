Merry Christmas Kimmy!

Kim Kardashian is the queen of many things… with her business mogul status, social media reign and failsafe selfie skills.

And so, as the mother-of-three celebrates the end of another fruitful year of success, 38-year-old Kimmy marked the occasion with one of her hugely popular Instagram snaps.

Ditching the winter clobber, Kim stripped down to some rather seasonal inappropriate attire – posing for a sizzlin’ mirror snap in just a teeny tiny pink bikini.

Showcasing her world famous curves, the mother of five-year-old North, three-year-old Saint and baby Chicago, 11-months, pouted for the smoking hot photo in her luxe walk-in wardrobe

‘I need a spray tan’, Mrs Kardashian-West captioned the post.

Whilst Kim might appear to be shunning the festive season in favour of some summertime attire, Kanye West‘s wife delighted fans after hinting that the notorious Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card might be happening after all!

Every year, the world-famous family have an annual photoshoot for their festive ‘card’ to followers.

Earlier in the month, however, Kim revealed plans for a 2018 shoot had been trashed by the brood – as momager Kris had ‘given up’ trying to co-ordinate the schedules of her extensive showbiz family.

Kim told E! News that because last year’s card ‘was so dramatic’, Kris had ‘given up’ trying to ‘wrangle’ her kids and grandkids.

However, despite Kimmy’s disappointing statement, she later suggested the annual family tradition would be going ahead after all…

Speaking on her Instagram story, Kim shared: ‘I’m here with all my sisters and my mom. Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card?’

She then appeared to hint again at the festive project, after sharing a backstage snap from a mysterious ‘fitting’.

Feeling festive after all, Kimmy?!