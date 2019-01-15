The news is finally out!

Kim Kardashian could barely contain her excitement as she confirmed the news that she and husband Kanye West are expecting another baby during a television appearance yesterday.

The reality star was joined by her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, when she spilled the news during a chat with US host Andy Cohen on his show, Watch What Happens Live.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Kim Kardashian gives followers a festive treat as she shows off famous cleavage in tiny bikini

Pushing for the big reveal the world has been waiting for since the news leaked, Andy asked: ‘Are you working on another child?’

Not holding back, Kim replied: ‘We are, yes, yes!’

And it seems the reality star, 38, was in the mood to let the world know a little bit more too, as she revealed that the tot will arrive ‘sometime soon’.

But, it was Kim’s confession that their surrogate was carrying another boy that surprised her sister, Kourtney, the most.

Laughing, the oldest Kardashian remarked: ‘I can’t believe you’re telling everybody!’

However, it seems that there could already be quite a few people who know the couple’s big news, as the star joked that she may have ‘let the cat out the bag’ while tipsy at the family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

She explained: ‘Well, it’s out there. I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can’t remember who I told, because I never get drunk.’

News broke that the couple were expecting another baby earlier this month, after a source told TMZ that they were using a different surrogate than they used with Chicago.

The impending arrival will be the fourth addition to the Kardashian/West’s brood, joining their existing children: five-year-old North, Saint, three, and baby Chicago, who will turn one next week.

Congratulations guys!

Words by Becky Waldren.