Kim Kardashian made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out in New York City yesterday.

The reality star looked sensational as she flaunted her famous curves in a very tight dress as she headed to the NBC studios for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Kim, 38, chose to wear a vintage Thierry Mugler vintage number, which clung to her body in all the right places.

The red snakeskin dress featured long sleeves and a slash on the neckline, and Kim teamed it with a pair of velvet ankle boots.

The mum-of-three, who is married to Kanye West, wore her dark hair up and was joined by her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

During her interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kim opened up about her fourth child – which she is expecting via surrogate.

‘I was kind of stressing,’ she said. ‘My house is so full [but] I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents.’

Speaking about going from a family of five to six, Kim continued: ‘I felt the huge change — from one to two. That was harder than two to three.’

Of course she is referring to her three children, five-year-old North, three-year-old Saint and Chicago, who turned one recently.

Kim revealed that North and Saint are ‘finally getting along’ and said it’s ‘the best moment as a mum’.