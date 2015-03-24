IT’S WAR! Kim Kardashian hits out at Kourtney Kardashian: I bought her f**king career!

Uh-oh…Kim Kardashian makes her feelings REALLY clear

SPOILER ALERT:

Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian are at loggerheads in this Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Yup, we’ve been lucky enough to witness a sneaky peek of the unseen footage and we can tell you right now, it’s just drama, drama, drama.

When Kim, 34, tries to persuade her two sisters Khloe and Kourtney to appear in her video game app; Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, 35-year-old Kourt is far from impressed.

In a scene, which sees the three girls congregate at Khloe‘s house, Kim is fuming after Kourtney‘s baby-daddy and long-term boyfriend, Scott Disick, suggests Kim buy her sister a pair of shoes in a bid to persuade Kourtney to appear in the successful game.

‘It’s ridiculous for you to not do that for me as a favour because I’ve done so much for you,’ rages Kim, adding:

‘I said to Scott, ‘I will not buy her a pair of shoes, I bought her her a f**king career!’.’

Ouch!

It had previously been reported that this rant was aimed at Kendall Jenner but in fact, it’s emerged that it’s Kourtney Kim is taking the dig at.

She continues to Scott:

‘It’s just lame to not do me a favour. Like I bend over backwards and do business deals for the benefit of you guys when I’ve had my own deals and I’m not gonna be bending over backwards if I feel like people aren’t gonna do me favours.’

Kim‘s successful game, a fashion and lifestyle role-playing app, is so big, it made over £133 million in it’s first year. Wow!

A catch to appearing on Kim‘s much-loved video game? Err, no pay, which seems to be an issue for Kourtney.

‘I just don’t get why they use our name in likeness and don’t pay us,’ exclaims mum-of-three Kourt who, at the time of filming, was pregnant with her third child, Reign.

‘Kim’s making it look like she’s doing us a favour by having us in her video game. All these other people are doing it. I’m pregnant, I have a lot going on. I don’t need to put myself into one more thing,’ adds Kourtney.

Yikes.

‘I don’t care to do random things,’ says Kourtney to Kim, to which Mrs West replies:

‘Oh you’re too over-exposed….’

Teehee, sarcasm central!

Kourtney even sends a legal document over to momager Kris Jenner explaining that she has the ‘right to remain free from activities.’

Woah, woah, woah it’s getting feisty in the Kardashian household.

Thankfully, by the end of this Sunday’s episode, the famous pair have hugged and made-up.

Not before Kim offers Kourtney a pay-packet though.

‘Even though it’s not about the money, I do appreciate the gesture of Kim getting me a fee to participate in her video game. If she’d have said in the beginning, ‘I really want you to do me this favour’, then it would not have even been a question,’ comments Kourtney.

Oh it’s just another drama in girl world!

Tune in to Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sundays at 10pm on E!

