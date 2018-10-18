Probs a bit NSFW...

Kim Kardashian West is a lady with many accolades under her (v. couture) belt – including, but not limited to, her impressive knack of breaking the internet with just a selfie alone.

Yup, proper skills.

And, in true Kimmy form, the latest update from the 37-year-old manged to pause Instagram feeds worldwide – with the mother-of-three stripping off for the snap.

The snap, captured by iconic photographer David LaChapelle, is in promo for her new collection of KKW eye shadows.

Taking to her world renowned Insta account, Kim posed topless on a sultry bed of blue satin.

Opting to leave her designer kit out of the snap, Kim K’s hands protect her nipples from breaching the Instagram nudity guidelines.

‘A little silver eye this morning! Flashing Lights Collection by @david_lachapelle Available this Friday Exclusively on KKWBeauty.com,’ she captioned the saucy snap.

Inevitably, Kim’s 119 million Instagram followers were very quick to shower her with compliments.

‘Beautiful as always ❤,‘ said one.

Agreeing, others added messages such as ‘So stunning’, ‘Killing it’ and ‘She’s on fire🔥’.

The latest snap in Kim’s continued series of raunchy posts follow recent allegations of marital trouble.

Kim, who tied the knot to Kanye West in 2014, is reportedly ‘desperate to save her marriage’.

A source claimed to US gossip site, HollywoodLife, that the KUWTK star is on edge as Yeezy continues to make some very controversial statements in the limelight.

The speculation is entirely unconfirmed, however.

Speaking of her marriage on a recent episode of KUWTK, the mother of five-year-old North, two-year-old Saint and Chicago, nine months, revealed family life is ‘honestly crazy’.

As Kim vented to her sister Khloe about how hectic handling her brood can be, she added that Kanye sometimes feels forgotten.

‘I think so many husbands feel neglected when you start having kids and then all of their attention gets taken away,’ she said.