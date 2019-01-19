Are the family losing their touch?

Kim Kardashian and her blended family became the most talked about family in Hollywood after Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired in 2007.

But fast forward 12 years and you can’t browse the net without seeing a comment loathing them.

Here, we take a look at the collapse of the Kardashian empire..

Plummeting viewing figures

Dubbed a remix of The Brady Bunch at the time of its launch, KUWTK became a firm Sunday favourite, with earlier episodes averaging around 2m viewers.

But since 2017, ratings for the E! show have dropped massively. Only 851,000 viewers tuned into December’s season 15 finale, compared with almost 10m households who watched Kim marry NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011.1.

Babies to boost ratings

Earlier this month, it was reported Kim and Kanye West were expecting their fourth child, and second via surrogate.

It’s no secret they’ve always wanted a big family, but fans accused Kim, 38, of trying to stay ‘relevant’.

It’s since been reported there could be another baby boom on the horizon, after Kim, Khloé and Kylie all welcomed daughters last year.

Taking desperate measures

They’ve never been the type to stay out of the limelight.

But recently, it looks like momager Kris Jenner has been working overtime to keep the Kardashian/Jenner name prominent.

Kris, 63, made a big social media announcement saying Kendall, 23, would be sharing a raw story on her Twitter page, sending followers into overdrive.

However, it turned out to be an ad for the model’s new deal with acne skincare range Proactiv.

Not quite what fans were expecting!

Closed business ventures

After almost 12 years, Kim announced that she and her sisters were shutting their DASH clothing stores.

It comes after it was claimed the shops were ‘bleeding money’.

And, last year, the family revealed they’d no longer be updating their personal apps.

It’s rumoured the sisters failed to lure fans away from their Twitter and Instagram feeds.